India evacuates around 200 citizens from Bangladesh through land route

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • May 28 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 18:08 ist

Around 200 Indian citizens, mostly from the northeastern states, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked restrictions, have left for home through three land border posts on Thursday, the Indian High Commission here said.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das visited the Indian nationals going to Tripura through the Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post and interacted with them.

The two other posts through which the Indians were returning home were Dawki-Tamabil crossing bordering Meghalaya and Sutarkandi-Sheola post bordering Assam.

"A #SevenSisters welcome: Around 200 #Indian Citizens, largely from NorthEast #India are crossing over through 3 land border posts (Dawki-Tamabil, Agartala-Akhaura,Sutarkandi-Sheola) today. HC @rivagdas visited Agartala-Akhaura & interacted with our citizens going home," the High Commission tweeted.

It also shared videos of some Indian students sharing their excitement in being able to return home.

The High Commission has launched a dedicated link on its website for the registration for Indians wishing to return to India.

Evacuation from Bangladesh started on May 8 with the first batch of 168 Indian students on board a special Air India flight landing in Srinagar from Dhaka.

Subsequently, five more evacuation flights have operated from Dhaka to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar. 

