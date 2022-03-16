US doesn't object to India's purchase of Russian oil

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be violation of US sanctions: White House

Officials of the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India's position

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Mar 16 2022, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 07:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions, the White House has said.

"Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

Asked about a report on the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)."

Also Read | India keen on taking Russian oil on discount but working on nitty-gritties

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki added.

India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has consistently asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue. It has, however, abstained in all United Nations resolutions against Russia.

Officials of the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India's position and have told lawmakers that New Delhi has a major dependence on Russian military supplies for its national security.

However, Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed disappointment over reports that India is contemplating buying Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate.

"If reports are accurate and India makes this decision to buy Russian oil at a discounted price, New Delhi would be choosing to side with Vladimir Putin at a pivotal moment in history when countries across the world are united in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russia's deadly invasion," he said.

"As the world's largest democracy and as a leader of the Quad, India has a responsibility to ensure its actions do not directly or indirectly support Putin and his invasion," Bera said in a statement.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
United States
Russia
Oil
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 