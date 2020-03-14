India wins appeal to keep Ambedkar memorial in UK

The UK government has accepted India’s appeal against the closure of Ambedkar House in north London and said the memorial to the architect of the Indian Constitution will remain open to visitors, PTI reports from London.

UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed that he had granted retrospective planning permission on Thursday for 10 King Henry’s Road in Camden, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar lived in 1921-22 during his student days at London School of Economics (LSE), to function as a museum. “I was pleased to grant planning permission for a museum in London to Dr Ambedkar – one of the founding fathers of modern India and an important figure to many British Indians,” said Jenrick. The minister had “recovered” the appeal in the case last September after the memorial faced closure due to an alleged breach of planning norms for the residential area.

The UK Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government stepping in meant that the government was to decide the case based on recommendations from an independent inspector appointed by the UK’s Planning Inspectorate.