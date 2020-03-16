Indian-American doctors commend Trump administration's handling of coronavirus outbreak

The influential Indian-American doctors' community in the US has commended the steps being taken by the President Donald Trump-led administration in tackling the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 69 lives and infected over 3,700 in the country.

"The Trump administration's proactive handling of the coronavirus situation is commendable," Dr Narendra Kumar, former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI), said in a statement issued through Al Mason, a supporter of India-US relations, who over the weekend connected over 1,000 reputed Indian-American doctors from both Democrat and Republican parties to get their feedback on the handling of the COVID-19 issue.

Over 100,000 Indian-American doctors practice in the US.

In view of the crisis, a large number of Indian-American doctors, including those serving in the rural areas, are working round the clock, said New York-based Mason, who is an advisor to Global Real Estate Investments, Educational and Hospital.

The White House Task Force on coronavirus has put together all necessary resources with lightning speed to contain the spread of the disease and prevented an otherwise worse situation, said Dr Kumar, a practising otolaryngologist and sleep medicine specialist in Michigan.

A recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, Dr Kumar said closing of the border, travel restrictions and bans and finally the declaration of national emergency were done appropriately.

"I have seen very closely how the government has implemented measures to stop this pandemic, from frequent online meetings from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and other experts who delivered vital information about the coronavirus and measures taken by the hospitals to reduce spreading, to making available test kits and now several billions of dollars (provisioned) that will help us to maintain our community and our hospital prepared for this pandemic, and ultimately, eradicate it," said Dr Humberto Nunez from Texas.

Asserting that Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis "very effectively", Dr Freemu Varghese, a nephrologist from Houston, exuded confidence that measures like declaration of national emergency, availability of testing kits throughout the country, and developing vaccines and drug therapy at war-footing will successfully help address the public health challenge.

"When (co-founder of Microsoft Corporation) Bill Gates made that TED talk in 2015, (the then president and vice-president) Barack Obama and (Joe) Biden should have listened after overseeing half-a-million sick people and watching tens of thousands die from the last disaster. Now we must follow the Trump team of experts," said Hari Namboodiri from the American Health Care Association.

In the 2015 TED Talks show, Gates said the world was ill-equipped to deal with the next health outbreak.

"President Trump has been the consoler in chief trying to calm the fears of the country and the markets," said Dr Dheeraj Kamalam, anesthesiologist critical care intensivist and former president of Association of Kerala Medical Graduates of Greater New York.

Another Indian-American medical practitioner Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil said most of the doctors in the US were encouraged by the strong and swift measures being taken to combat the deadly disease.

The administration's free coronavirus testing drive, and empowering the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to waive provisions of certain laws and regulations and give maximum flexibility to healthcare providers to care for their patients have been most appreciated by the medicos.

This declaration will provide HHS with critical authorities to waive licensing requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in areas with the greatest need.

It will also provide critical access hospital requirements to allow those hospitals to have more beds and longer lengths of stay and rules hindering hospitals' ability to bring additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space.

"My personal opinion is that President Trump is doing as good a job as one could expect with all the unknowns and magnitude of this novel virus outbreak," said Dr Dilip B Viswanath, cardiovascular associate from Delaware Valley.

Closing borders will help reduce transmission, he added.

"Although everybody is concerned about being/getting tested I worry that a negative test may create a false sense of security when one can just as easily be exposed the next day or even the same day. Agreeably a positive would presumably change behaviour and hence reduce transmission," he said.

Instituting a multi-faceted plan will certainly help slow down the spread of the virus and allow America to recover sooner, said Dr John Lee from New York, adding that many official procedures have been cut and vaccines and cure developments have been put on a fast track.

He said nearly 2 million free coronavirus tests were available this week itself.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected 3,700 people and claimed 69 lives in the country.

The deadly virus, which originated in China, has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries and territories.