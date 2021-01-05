Indian-American Niraj Antani sworn-in as Ohio senator

Indian-American Niraj Antani sworn-in as Ohio senator

Antani will serve a full four-year term

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 08:45 ist
Niraj Antani. Credit: Twitter/@NirajAntani

Niraj Antani has been sworn-in as Ohio's senator, making him the first Indian-American to serve in the state's Senate.

Antani, 29, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, was sworn-in on Monday.

“I am so grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised as a State Senator,” Antani said soon after being sworn-in.

Antani will serve a full four-year term.

“I will continue to work hard every day for each Ohioan so that they can have the opportunity to achieve their American dream. In this uncertain economic and health time, we must diligently strive to enact policies for the benefit of all Ohioans,” Antani said.

Antani formerly served as State Representative for the 42nd Ohio House District since 2014. He was the youngest serving member of the Ohio State House of Representatives.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Ohio
Indian-American

What's Brewing

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

14-year-old boy dies in bee attack

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

 