Indian-Americans celebrate 75th anniversary of India's Independence

The iconic Times Square here reverberated with the sounds of ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and was bathed in hues of the Indian tricolour as members of the diaspora turned out in huge numbers to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence on Monday.

The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) planned a plethora of special events to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' this year.

The commemoration started with the hoisting of the Indian national flag at Times Square.

Members of the Indian diaspora turned out in huge numbers to participate in the special occasion.

Also Read | Using I-Day speech, Modi brushes aside criticism, asks why live by ‘certificates of world’

The flag hoisting was attended by National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Spokesperson of the BJP Sambit Patra, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Commissioner- Trade, Investment and Innovation for New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman and social activist Prep Bhandari, NASA astronaut Raja Chari and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad who composed the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ song, FIA leaders including Chairman Ankur Vaidya, President Kenny Desai, past president and Chairman of Bihar Foundation of US East Coast Chapter Alok Kumar and former FIA president Srujal Parikh also attended the event.

Mahadevan enthralled the gathering at the event with his rendition of popular patriotic songs.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Consulate General of India in New York and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, “Happy Independence Day, India! Wishing a joyful 75th to everyone celebrating in New York and around the world. #IndiaAt75."

"The United States and India share so many values. Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence brought freedom to India and has brought civil rights to America. That tradition and the ideals of religious tolerance and democracy continue to inspire us today. Happy Indian Independence Day," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted.