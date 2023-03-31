Indian-Americans in Silicon Valley meet US justice department officials over embassy attack

Eminent Indian-Americans, including members of the Sikh community from Silicon Valley, recently met with the officials of the US Department of Justice and condemned the recent violence against the Indian diplomatic mission and diplomats in San Francisco.

During the meeting that took place on Wednesday, the Indian-Americans told the DoJ officials that they felt unsafe going to the San Francisco Consulate and felt disturbed while the Sikh community members said such unlawful activities, which do not reflect the voice of the majority, bring a bad name to the community.

They also talked about personal safety and the lack of action by the San Francisco Police.

The meeting came after a group of Khalistan supporters this month attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Later, the Khalistani supporters also held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington and tried to incite violence and even threatened the country's envoy, but timely intervention by law enforcement agencies prevented them from vandalising the property.

During the meeting, senior officials from the DoJ addressed and interacted with Indian-Americans and Sikhs at two separate round tables hosted by eminent community leader Ajay Bhutoria during which they discussed issues of safety and security of the Indian consulate, hate crimes, and community tensions.

The meeting aimed to promote understanding, build stronger relationships, and ensure safety and security for everyone.

Sikh community leaders told DoJ that they do not believe in violence.

“We must try to create an environment where everyone feels safe to express their opinions and concerns without fear of violence,” Bhutoria said as he underscored the safety and security of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco which provides a critical service to the community.

It is essential that those seeking services can access them without facing protestors and feel safe, Bhutoria said.

The discussion spread over two days and two different sessions highlighted the importance of respecting and valuing diverse perspectives within the community and ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to contribute to the dialogue.

DoJ representatives Harpreet Mokha and Vincent Player were present at the event to listen to the community's concerns and offer support.

The roundtable aimed to build stronger relationships between diverse Indian community groups and the broader US community while ensuring the safety and security of the Indian consulate and its staff and the premise.

Participants discussed strategies to ensure that those in need of visas, passports, and OCI services can access them without facing protesters or feeling unsafe.

The attendees emphasised the importance of peaceful protests and the need for education and training for community members on how to protest peacefully and within the limits of the law.

Violent protestors and abusive behaviour have no place in society, and it's essential to prevent these incidents from occurring, the participants said.

"We are here today to come together and have a conversation about how we can promote understanding, build stronger relationships, and ensure safety and security for everyone," said Bhutoria.

"By coming together today, we can begin to develop strategies and solutions to promote peace, harmony, and understanding within our community," he said.