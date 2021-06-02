Indian officials arrive in Dominica for Choksi probe

Indian officials arrive in Dominica for Choksi investigation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2021, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 10:04 ist

More Indian officials arrived in Dominica on a business jet on Tuesday to help the Dominican government with Choksi's hearing, Dominica's Leader of Opposition of the Dominica House of Assembly, Lennox Linton said, according to news agency ANI.

 

More to follow..

 

 

Mehul Choksi
India
Dominica

