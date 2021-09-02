Indian, US diplomats discuss Modi's proposed US visit for UNGA, meet with Biden

Senior Indian and American diplomats on Thursday discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Washington D.C. later this month – to take part in the Quad Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

New Delhi is planning the Prime Minister’s visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. His itinerary may include a visit to Washington D.C. for a bilateral meeting with the US President. Biden is also planning to host the first in-person summit of the Quad, with Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and his counterpart in the US Department of State, Wendy Sherman, had an informal meeting at the Embassy of India in Washington D.C.. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, New Delhi’s envoy to Washington D.C., was also present during the meeting.

Apart from discussing the possibility of Modi’s visit to New York and Washington D.C. and his meeting with Biden as well as the Quad Summit, they also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took advantage of the withdrawal of the troops of the United States and its NATO allies and took over Kabul on August 15 after occupying many provincial capitals in a swift blitz across the country.

New Delhi has been concerned over the possibility of the change of regime in Afghanistan being exploited by Pakistan and its “iron-brother” China to gain a strategic edge against India. The Taliban and its affiliate Haqqani Network are known as creations of the military security establishment of Pakistan, which has been keen to gain a “strategic depth” in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s links with the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as well as other Pakistan-based and anti-India terrorist organizations have been well documented.