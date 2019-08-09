Indira Gandhi negotiated land deal with Pak: Zardari

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, while speaking at the Pakistan parliament on Friday, claimed that Indira Gandhi negotiated a land deal with Pakistan after the 1971 war. Zardari said that post the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the then President of Pakistan, had taken back the land "after a dialogue with Indira Gandhi," even when 90,000 Pakistan prisoners were with them.

Further, he said, "After the tragedy of East Pakistan, this incident of J&K is as serious if we understand it.

(This is a developing story, further details will be added)