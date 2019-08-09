Indira Gandhi negotiated land deal with Pak: Zardari

  • Aug 09 2019, 14:15pm ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2019, 14:17pm ist
Pakistan's newly elected lawmaker and former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. (PTI File Photo)

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, while speaking at the Pakistan parliament on Friday, claimed that Indira Gandhi negotiated a land deal with Pakistan after the 1971 war. Zardari said that post the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the then President of Pakistan, had taken back the land "after a dialogue with Indira Gandhi," even when 90,000 Pakistan prisoners were with them.

Further, he said, "After the tragedy of East Pakistan, this incident of J&K is as serious if we understand it.

