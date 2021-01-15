Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's black box

Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said on Friday.

"We've found the body or casing, we've found the beacon and now we're looking for the memory," Abdul told reporters aboard the navy ship Rigel, which was televised live.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane's black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an impact.