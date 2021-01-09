Indonesia flight carrying 62 people goes missing

Indonesia flight carrying 62 people goes missing

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight

PTI
PTI, Jakarta,
  • Jan 09 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 17:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 pm and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 pm.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesias Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Irawati said in a statement that a search and rescue operation was underway in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee.

A plane flying from Jakarta to Pontianak would spend most of the flight over the Java Sea. There was still no sign of the missing plane as night fell.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indonesia
airplane
flight
Jakarta

What's Brewing

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

 