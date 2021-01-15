Indonesia quake toll rises to at least 34

Ali Rahman, head of the local disaster mitigation agency said there were 26 dead in Mamuju city alone.

  • Jan 15 2021, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 11:07 ist
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building in Mamuju city on January 15, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 34 people have been killed in an earthquake that rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Friday, levelling a hospital and severely damaging other buildings, authorities said.

"That number could grow but we hope it won't... Many of the dead are buried under rubble."

Separately, the national disaster agency said at least eight people had died in an area south of Mamuju, a city of some 110,000 in West Sulawesi province, where the majority of deaths were confirmed.

