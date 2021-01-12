Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed airplane

Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane: Official

Local television footage had earlier showed a white plastic box holding the device aboard a speed boat

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta ,
  • Jan 12 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 16:37 ist
Jakarta:Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators inspect the debris found in the waters around the location where Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: AP Photo

Indonesian authorities have retrieved one of the black boxes from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea at the weekend, a navy spokesman said on Tuesday. The recording device was being transported to Jakarta's port, spokesman Fajar Tri Rohadi told Reuters.

Local television footage had earlier showed a white plastic box holding the device aboard a speed boat.

It was not immediately clear if it was the plane's flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder that had been recovered.

Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and other officials were due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.

The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea on Saturday, four minutes after taking off from Jakarta's main airport.

Earlier on Tuesday, more human remains were found at the crash site, as well as personal effects such as wallets containing identification cards.

The plane was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak on Borneo island, about 740 km (460 miles) from Jakarta, before it disappeared from radar screens.

Also read: Explainer | Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

It was the second major air crash in Indonesia since 189 passengers and crew were killed in 2018 when a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX also plunged into the Java Sea soon after taking off from Jakarta.

The jet that crashed on Saturday is a largely different design.

Once the flight data and cockpit voice recorders are recovered, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has said it expects to be able to read the information in three days.

With few immediate clues on what caused a catastrophic loss of control after take-off, investigators will rely heavily on the flight recorders to determine what went wrong.

The Sriwijaya Air plane was nearly 27 years old, much older than Boeing's problem-plagued 737 MAX model. Older 737 models are widely flown and do not have the stall-prevention system implicated in the MAX safety crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indonesia
Jakarta
Plane Crash
Black box
airplane

What's Brewing

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

 