Indonesian man becomes a millionaire after meteor falls through his roof

Who wants to be a millionaire?

This is a question the brings with it a very straightforward answer. When the quiz show with the famous name was launched in 1999, it created a ripple among the audience. Even years later, when India adopted the show and modified it into the desi version titled 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', people discovered another avenue in their struggle to fatten the bank balance. However, answer to the above question has remained the same, since the day barter system ceased to exist and usage of currency come into vogue: Yes, everybody wants to be a millionaire.

Some manage to become a millionaire after a lifetime of struggles. And some, with lady luck generously smiling upon them, change their economic and social status in the blink of a moment. It is a miraculous occurring, and those who experience such a dramatic change of fortune can consider themselves belonging to a rare breed. This Indonesian man is one of them.

33-year-old Josua Hutagalung is a coffin maker from Sumatra. Back in August, when he was working outside his home, a 2.1 kg meteor smashed through the tin roof of his veranda, according to reports.

"The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken," he told news outlet Kompas at the time. "When I lifted it, the stone was still warm." He even shared photos of the rock on social media.

According to the Independent, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite - a rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. It is reportedly worth around 645 pounds (approximately ₹ 63,000) per gram.

Josua decided to sell the rock to Jared Collins, a specialist collector in the US. Collins, in turn, reportedly sold it to another collector named Jay Piatek, who has stored it at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University.

Even though Josua did not disclose to the media the exact amount at which he has sold the rock, he indicated that the amount was over 1 million pounds.

Josua is not going to build any more coffins, after such meteoric success. Instead, he plans to retire and build a church, according to reports.