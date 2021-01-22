Infection low, inoculation on: India contractually supplies Covid-19 vaccines to several countries

Over 12.7 healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 by Friday evening, the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise while continuing with the declining trend the nation recorded 14,545 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry bulletin, the Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,06,25,428 with 14,545 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day; the recoveries surged to 1,02,83,708.

Read | Vote vs vaccine: With polls upcoming, jabs become jibes

The active caseload stayed below 2 lakh for the third consecutive day with 1,88,688 active coronavirus infections, which makes 1.78 per cent of the total caseload in India.

On the other hand, an overall 12,72,097 healthcare workers got vaccinated through 24,397 sessions so far.

Apart from the workers, 2,28,563 other beneficiaries also received vaccination across the nation through 6,230 sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his talks with doctors, medical Staff, para-medical staff, sanitation workers and everyone associated with this programme in his Lok Sabha constituency - Varanasi - said the world's largest vaccination programme is going on in India, where 30 crore citizens are being vaccinated in first two phases.

In his interaction with the people involved in the vaccination drive, he expressed that the feedback from Varanasi will help in understanding the situation elsewhere also.

Meanwhile, as the first round of vaccine supply from India to its neighbours and other friendly countries was completed on Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs flagged that many countries are interested in accessing vaccines from India, the global hub for vaccine production.

MEA, reacalling PM's earlier statement on India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this pandemic, said the country is undertaking contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Also Read | Health worker in Gurugram dies days after receiving Covid jab; official denies link to vaccination

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the commercial shipments were already dispatched to Brazil and Morocco.

Previously, on Jan 20, India had supplied 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Bhutan and 1 lakh doses to Maldives as grant assistance. On the next day, 10 lakh doses were supplied to Nepal and 20 lakh doses to Bangladesh.

On Jan 22, consignments of 15 lakh doses for Myanmar, 1 lakh doses to Mauritius and 50,000 doses to Seychelles were delivered.

After receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, India will supply the vaccines to these them as grant assistance, Srivastava said.

The government said that the supply to India's partner countries will continue "keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout" and it will ensure that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

"I am not aware of any request for the supply of Indian made vaccines to Pakistan on a Government to Government basis or commercial basis," Srivastava said Asked whether India is sending the vaccines to Pakistan.