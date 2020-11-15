Iota strengthens into 13th hurricane of 2020

Iota has strengthened into the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
"Reconnaissance aircraft finds Iota has strengthened into the thirteenth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season," NHC said.
Iota is about 295 miles (475 km) east of Isla De Providencia Colombia with maximum sustained winds 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
