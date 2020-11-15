Iota strengthens into 13th hurricane of 2020

Iota is about 295 miles (475 km) east of Isla De Providencia Colombia

  Nov 15 2020
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 11:55 ist
Less than two weeks after powerful storm Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, authorities on Saturday warned that storm Iota is likely to wallop coastal areas of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday as a major hurricane. Credit: AFP Photo

Iota has strengthened into the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and is expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Reconnaissance aircraft finds Iota has strengthened into the thirteenth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season," NHC said.

Iota is about 295 miles (475 km) east of Isla De Providencia Colombia with maximum sustained winds 75 miles per hour (120 kph). 

