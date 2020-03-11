Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, total toll at 354

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Mar 11 2020, 17:20pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 17:20pm ist
Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and allies in southern Tehran to halt the wild spread of coronavirus on March 11, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.

"Based on new lab results, we have identified 958 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,000," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"Unfortunately in the past 24 hours, we have had reports of 63 deaths and overall 354 have lost their lives" to the virus, he added.

 

