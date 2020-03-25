Iran COVID-19 toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 25 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 15:52 ist
An Iranian woman wears a protective face mask, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as she carries catkins, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tajrish square northern Tehran. Credit: Reuters Photo

An Iranian health ministry official said on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, with 143 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.

