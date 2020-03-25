Iran COVID-19 toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

An Iranian health ministry official said on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, with 143 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.
The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted.
