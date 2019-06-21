Iran FM gives location where US drone was shot down

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday a US surveillance drone "violated Iranian airspace" before being shot down earlier in the day, providing coordinates to back his claim.

The drone "was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down."

Zarif earlier tweeted that Iran would go to the United Nations to prove that the drone had entered its airspace and that "the US is lying".

With tensions soaring between the two countries following a series of attacks against tankers in the Gulf, the Pentagon confirmed a US surveillance drone had been shot down by Iranian forces early Thursday.

But it insisted the unmanned aircraft was in international airspace.

The Pentagon released a graphic pinpointing the position of the drone on a map of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic passage through which some 35 percent of the world's seaborne oil passes.