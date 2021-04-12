'Iran has identified person behind Natanz power outage'

Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 14:46 ist
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Iran said on Monday it had identified the person who disrupted flow of power at the Natanz nuclear facility that led to electricity outage in the site, Iran's Nournews website quoted intelligence sources as saying.

"The person has been identified ... Necessary measures are being taken to arrest this person who caused the electricity outage in one of the halls at the Natanz site," the website reported. It gave no details about the person. 

Iran
Uranium

