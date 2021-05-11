Iran say warned US navy over 'unprofessional behaviour'

Iran say warned US navy over 'unprofessional behaviour'

The Revolutionary Guards' navy confirmed it had encountered seven US vessels on Monday

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • May 11 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 15:18 ist
This handout photo courtesy of US Navy and made available on May 10, 2021 shows two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) fast in-shore attack craft (in the background), a type of speedboat armed with machine guns, conducting maneuvers while operating in close proximity to US naval vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday they had warned US navy vessels after Washington said it had fired warning shots at Iranian attack boats which buzzed them in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Revolutionary Guards' navy confirmed it had encountered seven US vessels on Monday and said it warned them "while maintaining the legal distance... against their risky and unprofessional behaviour, after which they continued on their way".

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
United States
US Navy

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 