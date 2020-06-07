Ready for more prisoner exchanges with US: Iran

Iran says it is ready for more prisoner exchanges with U.S.

  Jun 07 2020, 23:49 ist
Iran is ready for further prisoner exchanges with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Michael White, a US Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed last Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed Iranian-American physician Majid Taheri to visit Iran - a rare instance of US-Iranian cooperation.

White’s release came two days after the United States deported Sirous Asgari, an Iranian professor imprisoned in the United States despite having being acquitted of stealing trade secrets.

"If the possibility of exchanging prisoners exists, we have the readiness to free the rest of the individuals who are imprisoned in America and return them to the country," Mousavi said.

