Iran says it successfully tests naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 18 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 14:31 ist
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Credits: Reuters Photo

Iran said on Thursday its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.

The test-firing comes as the United States is seeking an extension of a U.N.-imposed arms embargo against Iran, which is due to expire in October under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Washington withdrew from that pact.

"During the exercises, short-range and long-range coast-to-sea and sea-to-sea missiles were successfully fired from the coast and from decks of ships, hitting their targets with great precision," the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The new generation cruise missiles, with a range of 280 km (175 miles) were tested during exercises by the Iranian navy in the Gulf of Oman, which lies next to the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, and the northern Indian Ocean, Tasnim said.

In April, Iran said it had increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 km.

Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities but concerns about its long-range ballistic missiles programme contributed to the U.S. decision to leave Iran's 2015 deal to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
Missile
Nuclear
United States

What's Brewing

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

 