Iran TV airs footage of commandos seizing US-bound tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

The footage showed the commandos descending on the deck of the Advantage Sweet by ropes from a hovering helicopter

  Apr 28 2023
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:36 ist
This grab taken from a video released by Iran's Army office on April 28, 2023, shows Iranian naval soldiers boarding the Advantage Sweet oil tanker off the coast of Oman. Credit: AFP Photo/ HO / Iranian Army Office

Masked Iranian navy commandos conducted a helicopter-borne raid to seize a US-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, footage aired by Iran's state television showed on Friday.

The capture on Thursday of the Turkish-managed, Chinese-owned Advantage Sweet represents the latest seizure by Iran amid tensions with the US over advancing nuclear program.

The vessel's manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship's 24 crew members are Indian.

While Tehran says the tanker was seized over it running into another Iranian vessel, it has provided no evidence yet to support the claim — and the Islamic Republic has taken other ships as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

The footage showed the commandos descending on the deck of the Advantage Sweet by ropes from a hovering helicopter.

A photograph showed one commando with his fist in the air after apparently taking the vessel.

The US Navy's 5th Fleet has said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.

“Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.

“The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said.

“Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.” 

