Iranian lawmakers chant 'Death to America'

Iranian lawmakers chant 'Death to America' in Parliament

AP
AP, Tehran,
  • Jun 08 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 21:09 ist
Photo: AFP/ICANA News Agency

Iranian media say lawmakers in Parliament chanted “Death to America” during a session the previous day, allegedly in a show of support for protesters in the US over the killing of George Floyd.

The report on Monday says the chants followed a request by lawmaker Ahmad Naderi for a moment of silence over deaths of protesters.

Iran makes a point of daily criticizing Washington in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in America and protests over police killings of African Americans.

State television in Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Iran
United States

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 