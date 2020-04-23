Iran holding steady at under 100 COVID-19 daily deaths

Iran's coronavirus toll rises, but holding steady at under 100 new deaths per day

Reuters
Reuters, Tehran,
  • Apr 23 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:24 ist
An Iranian woman wering a mask waits for the bus in Tehran on April 21, 2020 amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars and parks this week as the country eases coronavirus restrictions, and the daily increase in the death toll from the illness remained below 100 on Thursday.

Iran has been one of the countries worst hit by the outbreak in the Middle East. The death toll rose by 90 in the past 24 hours to 5,481, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 87,026, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The daily rise in the death toll has held below 100 since April 14 as the country's leaders have pushed to resume ordinary life.

Authorities allowed shopping malls, bazaars and parks to re-open this week and also lifted a ban on inter-city travel. State TV showed footage earlier this week of highways in Tehran packed with cars and groups of people out shopping.

Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing wholesale lockdowns of cities like those seen in many other countries.

But it has extended closures of schools and universities and banned cultural, religious and sports gatherings. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Iran
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 