Iran's Rouhani says US can impose neither negotiations, nor war on Tehran

 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States can impose "neither negotiations nor war" on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tensions between the longtime foes over Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

"Iran is not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy. ... Any US administration after the upcoming (US) elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation," Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly in a video message.

