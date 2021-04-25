Iraq PM suspends health minister over Covid-19 hospital fire

Iraq's Prime Minister on Sunday suspended Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi while he is questioned over a fire in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital that killed 82 people.

Baghdad governor Mohammed Jaber and the head of the health department for eastern Baghdad, where the Ibn al-Khatib hospital is located, will also be questioned, said a statement from Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

"The results of this investigation will be presented to the government within five days," the statement added.