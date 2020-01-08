Iraq to summon Iranian envoy over 'violation': ministry

Iraq's foreign ministry said Wednesday it would summon Iran's ambassador over Tehran's ballistic missile attack on bases housing local, US and other international troops, calling it a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty".

"We will not allow Iraq to be an arena of conflict, a corridor to carry out attacks or a base to hurt neighbouring countries," the ministry said.

The ministry earlier summoned the US ambassador over the American drone strike last week that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders and prompted Wednesday's missile strikes.