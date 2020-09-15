Ireland to self-isolate after health minister falls ill

Irish government to self-isolate after health minister falls ill

Reuters
Reuters, Dublin,
  • Sep 15 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 22:24 ist

Ireland's parliament has been suspended for a week and cabinet ministers have been told to self-isolate after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly fell ill, the speaker of parliament said on Tuesday.

"Arising out of events today, the cabinet must now self- isolate, therefore the possibility of proceeding with business does not arise and the house stands adjourned until Tuesday next or until I am directed (by the prime minister)", the speaker of the lower house, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, told parliament.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

State broadcaster RTE reported that Donnelly had requested a Covid-19 test on Tuesday afternoon. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ireland
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

Man uses snake as face 'mask'

 