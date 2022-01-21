IS militants attacks Syria prison, freeing jihadists

The Islamic State group attacked a Kurdish-run jail in northeast Syria on Thursday, freeing fellow jihadists, a war monitor reported, without specifying how many escaped.

A car bomb hit the entrance of the prison and a second blast went off in the vicinity of the jail before IS jihadists attacked Kurdish security forces manning the facility, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the attack in a statement but did not mention any prisoners fleeing.

Check out the latest videos from DH: