Islamic countries to set up trust fund for Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Dec 19 2021, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 20:46 ist
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during the opening of a special meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad on December 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

A meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation agreed on Sunday to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan which has left millions facing hunger over the winter.

The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank to channel aid to Afghanistan in coordination with other groups, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference.

A final statement from the meeting said that allowing Afghanistan access to its financial resources would be pivotal to preventing economic collapse and said realistic pathways to unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen central bank reserves should be explored. 

Afghanistan
World news
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan

