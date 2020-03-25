'IS group claims attack on Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul'

Islamic State group claims attack on Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul: monitor

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  Mar 25 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 14:59 ist

The Islamic State group has claimed an attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul, according to the SITE intelligence group, in the latest assault by the extremist outfit targeting a minority group in Afghanistan.

IS said its fighters were currently carrying out an attack on the temple, according to a statement released by SITE, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide. 

Islamic State
Afghanistan
Terrorist attack
