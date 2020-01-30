Israel army boosts presence in West Bank, near Gaza

Israel's army said Wednesday it is going to deploy reinforcements in the West Bank and near the Gaza border, amid Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trump's peace plan.
"Following the ongoing situation assessment, it has been decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria and Gaza Divisions with additional combat troops," the army said, using the biblical terms for the West Bank.
