Israel army boosts presence in West Bank, near Gaza

Israel's army said that it was deploying reinforcements in the West Bank and near the Gaza border

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 30 2020, 11:44am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 12:22pm ist
Israeli security forces are seen during protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jerusalem's Old City January 29, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Israel's army said Wednesday it is going to deploy reinforcements in the West Bank and near the Gaza border, amid Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

"Following the ongoing situation assessment, it has been decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria and Gaza Divisions with additional combat troops," the army said, using the biblical terms for the West Bank.

