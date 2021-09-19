Israel arrests 2 prisoners who escaped from Gilboa

Israel arrests two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison: Israeli police

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Sep 19 2021, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 07:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Israeli police said on Twitter that they arrested two prisoners on Sunday who had escaped from Gilboa prison in the eastern district of Jenin city.

"The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said. 

Israel
World news

