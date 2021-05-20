Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Biden expects significant de-escalation today

US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" in its military confrontation with the Palestinians. Deafening air strikes and rocket fire once more shook Gaza in the conflict that has, since May 10, claimed 227 Palestinian lives and killed 12 people in Israel. Meanwhile, at the UN, a deadlock continues as calls for a resolution on ceasefire between Israel and Palestine grew. Stay tuned for updates.
4,000 rockets fired at Israel, will continue to defend, says IDF
Hamas official predicts ceasefire soon but Israel-Gaza fight goes on
A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days even as Israel and Gaza militants pursued their cross-border attacks into an 11th day on Thursday with Israeli warplanes carrying out new airstrikes and Palestinians firing more rockets.
Read more
All eyes on Hezbollah as tensions rise on Israel border
Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict.
Read more
Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanese security officials said several rockets were fired Wednesday from south Lebanon toward Israel, the third such barrage in the past week.
Read more
US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel
Progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led efforts Wednesday to block US arms sales to Israel, a move that was unlikely to succeed but highlighted tensions among Democratic lawmakers grappling with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Read more
Joe Biden tells Benjamin Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Israel
US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" on Wednesday in its military confrontation with the Palestinians, amid intense efforts to reach a ceasefire.
Read more