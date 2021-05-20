Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Biden expects significant de-escalation today

US President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects "significant de-escalation" in its military confrontation with the Palestinians. Deafening air strikes and rocket fire once more shook Gaza in the conflict that has, since May 10, claimed 227 Palestinian lives and killed 12 people in Israel. Meanwhile, at the UN, a deadlock continues as calls for a resolution on ceasefire between Israel and Palestine grew. Stay tuned for updates.