Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 28 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 12:24 ist

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19 but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

The news came hours after Bennett, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster dose, visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead.

"This morning, the prime minister will conduct an assessment ... of last night's attack," Bennett's office added in a statement.

Participants would include the ministers of defence and internal security, the military's chief of staff and the national police chief, it added

Bennett met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The prime minister, who turned 50 on Friday, has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations and masking, while avoiding lockdowns, as Israel battles the pandemic.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Israel
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Naftali Bennett

What's Brewing

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 