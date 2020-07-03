Israel's Netanyahu urges caution as Covid-19 cases rise

Israel's Netanyahu urges caution as Covid-19 cases rise

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 03 2020, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 01:33 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credits: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to continue wearing masks and respect social distancing measures, as confirmed novel coronavirus cases spiked following the easing of lockdown measures.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on the virus, he said the past 24 hours had seen nearly 1,000 new infections confirmed.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Israel had imposed tight lockdown restrictions following its first registered Covid-19 case in February, then began cautiously easing them in mid-April.

Netanyahu said that for the moment, places of worship, bars, event halls, and clubs would stay open, but with gatherings limited to 50 people -- or 20 in private homes.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"We don't want to go back to a policy of general lockdown," he said.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein also urged strict adherence to personal hygiene protocols and said the country was "at war for the benefit of citizens".

Israel, with its nine million inhabitants, has registered some 26,452 infections including 324 deaths.

The Israeli parliament on Wednesday passed a law enabling the government to use its domestic security agency to track coronavirus infections as cases surged.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 