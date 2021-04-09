Italian PM calls Turkey's Erdogan a dictator

Italian PM calls Turkey's Erdogan a dictator

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 09 2021, 04:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 04:11 ist
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as a dictator, in remarks that risk further souring EU-Turkey ties.

Asked about controversial seating arrangements during European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's meeting Tuesday with Erdogan, Draghi said: "I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let's call them for what they are, dictators...."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mario Draghi
Italy
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What's Brewing

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

What monkeys can teach humans about resilience

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

 