Italian PM calls Turkey's Erdogan a dictator

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as a dictator, in remarks that risk further souring EU-Turkey ties.
Asked about controversial seating arrangements during European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's meeting Tuesday with Erdogan, Draghi said: "I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let's call them for what they are, dictators...."
