Italy: Heavy fines for no masks in closed public spaces

Italy: Heavy fines for no masks in closed public spaces

AP
AP, Rome,
  • Jul 26 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 14:47 ist

Failure to wear a mask inside stores in the southern city of Salerno has proven costly.

Three people in the port city in the Campania region received 1,000-euro (USD 1,150) fines on Saturday, Corriere della Sera reported.

Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca signed an ordinance on Friday establishing fines up to 1,000 euros for not wearing masks in closed public places.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Similar fines were handed out on the tourist island of Ischia, in three cafes and in a restaurant, also in the Campania region.

Campania accounted for 21 of Italy's 275 new virus cases on Saturday, according to Health Ministry officials.

Five deaths were reported in the nation of 60 million since Friday, raising Italy's confirmed death toll to 35,102.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Italy

What's Brewing

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

As China faces backlash, Japan tries to thread a needle

Tailors know NY's pandemic secret: ‘everybody got fat!'

Tailors know NY's pandemic secret: ‘everybody got fat!'

The star of this $70 million sci-fi film is a robot

The star of this $70 million sci-fi film is a robot

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Art market: A foggy future?

Art market: A foggy future?

 