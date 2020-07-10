'Italy may extend state of emergency due to Covid-19'

Italy likely to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus crisis: PM Giuseppe Conte

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Jul 10 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 16:44 ist

 Italy will likely extend a state of emergency beyond its current deadline of July 31 due to the new coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday.

"The possible extension simply means that we are in a position to continue taking the necessary measures" to face the epidemic, Conte said, speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony in Venice.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Italy declared a six-month state of emergency at the end of January, allowing the government to cut through red tape quickly if needed, after two Chinese tourists tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first cases detected in the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Giuseppe Conte
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 