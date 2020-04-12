Italy's coronavirus death toll nears 20,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll nears 20,000

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  Apr 12 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 08:19 ist
Medical staff wave from inside the ICU unit of the Covid 3 hospital in Casalpalocco, near Rome. (AP Photo)

Italy on Saturday reported 619 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since the end of February to 19,468, higher than any other country.

The toll announced by Italy's civil protection service is higher than the 18,860 deaths estimated for the United States by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus
Italy
COVID-19
Death
