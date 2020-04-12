Italy's coronavirus death toll nears 20,000

Italy on Saturday reported 619 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since the end of February to 19,468, higher than any other country.
The toll announced by Italy's civil protection service is higher than the 18,860 deaths estimated for the United States by Johns Hopkins University.
