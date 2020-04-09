'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: Report

A two-month-old baby who was believed to have been Italy's youngest COVID-19 patient has been released from hospital after overcoming the disease, media reports said Thursday.
The baby was no longer running a temperature or fever and was released with her mother, who has recovered from a bout of pneumonia, the reports said.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
The two were hospitalised in the southern city of Bari on March 18.
Italy has officially attributed 17,669 deaths to COVID-19, more than any other country.
The government is now weighing how and when to ease social distancing measures that have helped see daily death tolls slowly come down from a high of 969 last month.
Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO
No press, no family: Space crew set for launch
COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?
Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium
Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources
Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover
Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court