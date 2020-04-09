'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: Report

'Italy's youngest patient' recovers from virus: Report

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 09 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 14:24 ist
A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum monument in Rome amid fear of the Covid-19 epidemic. (AFP Photo)

A two-month-old baby who was believed to have been Italy's youngest COVID-19 patient has been released from hospital after overcoming the disease, media reports said Thursday.

The baby was no longer running a temperature or fever and was released with her mother, who has recovered from a bout of pneumonia, the reports said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

The two were hospitalised in the southern city of Bari on March 18.

Italy has officially attributed 17,669 deaths to COVID-19, more than any other country.

The government is now weighing how and when to ease social distancing measures that have helped see daily death tolls slowly come down from a high of 969 last month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Italy
Rome
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

Cats can catch coronavirus, says study, prompting WHO

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 