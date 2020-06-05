It's not over until there is no coronavirus anywhere in the world: WHO

It's not over until there is no virus in the world: WHO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 05 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 16:36 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Some countries have seen "upticks" in COVID-19 cases as lockdowns ease, and populations must continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

"On upticks, yes we have seen in countries around the world - I'm not talking specifically about Europe - when the lockdowns ease, when the social distancing measures ease, people sometimes interpret this as 'OK, it's over'," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

"It's not over. It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world," she said, adding that U.S. protesters must also take precautions when gathering.

WHO
Coronavirus
COVID-19

