Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown?

Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: Report

The billionaire has kept a low profile since the crackdown, which has included Chinese regulators scrapping the IPO of Ma's Ant Group

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 30 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 09:31 ist
Ma has been spotted elsewhere since he effectively disappeared from public view in China, including on the Spanish island of Mallorca last year. Credit: AP Photo

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for almost six months after disappearing from public view following China's crackdown on the tech sector, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The billionaire has kept a low profile since the crackdown, which has included Chinese regulators scrapping the IPO of Ma's Ant Group and issuing Alibaba with record fines.

But the FT said he has spent much of the past six months with his family in Tokyo and other parts of Japan, along with visits to the United States and Israel.

The British newspaper said Ma has frequented several private members' clubs in Tokyo, and become an "enthusiastic collector" of Japanese modern art, as well as exploring expanding his business interests into sustainability.

Ma has been spotted elsewhere since he effectively disappeared from public view in China, including on the Spanish island of Mallorca last year.

In recent years, Chinese officials have taken aim at alleged anti-competitive practices by some of the country's biggest names, driven by fears that major internet firms control too much data and expanded too quickly.

This July, a report said Ma planned to hand over control of Ant Group to appease Chinese regulators and revive the digital payments unit's initial public offering.

His e-commerce giant Alibaba reported flat revenue growth in August for the first time, as China battled an economic slowdown and resurgent Covid-19 cases.

US authorities have put the company on a watchlist that could see it delisted in New York if it does not comply with disclosure orders, causing its shares to slump.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jack Ma
China
Japan
World news
Ant Group

What's Brewing

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

 