Jakarta extends restrictions ahead of Ramzan

AP
AP, Bangkok,
  • Apr 23 2020, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 10:38 ist
Woman wearing a protective mask sits at an almost empty platform of Jatinegara train station amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Social restrictions in Indonesia's capital have been extended as Muslims in the world's most populous Muslim nation prepare for a month of fasting.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan said the restrictions that were to end Thursday will be extended to May 22. In a live-streamed news conference late Wednesday, Baswedan urged Muslims to suspend mosque activities during Ramzan to break the coronavirus transmission chain.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Islam's holiest month is expected to begin Friday after clerics agreed on the sighting of the moon. Faithful Muslims usually fast during the day then congregate for night prayers, called Tarawih, and share communal meals called iftar.

 

