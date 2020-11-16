Japan exits recession as GDP grows 5.0% in Q3

Japan's economy grew 5.0 per cent in the third quarter, government data showed Monday, as signs of recovery began to emerge after the worst GDP contraction on record.
A rise in domestic demand, as well as exports, helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth after the coronavirus pandemic and a consumption tax hike slammed the economy into reverse earlier in the year.
