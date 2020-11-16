Japan exits recession as GDP grows 5.0% in Q3

Japan exits recession as GDP grows 5.0% in Q3

A rise in domestic demand, as well as exports, helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth after the coronavirus pandemic

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Nov 16 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 07:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Japan's economy grew 5.0 per cent in the third quarter, government data showed Monday, as signs of recovery began to emerge after the worst GDP contraction on record.

A rise in domestic demand, as well as exports, helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth after the coronavirus pandemic and a consumption tax hike slammed the economy into reverse earlier in the year.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Economy
GDP
Recession

What's Brewing

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

DH Toon | Bengal polls: 'Quite a revealing camouflage!'

DH Toon | Bengal polls: 'Quite a revealing camouflage!'

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

Covid cases drop in K'taka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural

Covid cases drop in K'taka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

 