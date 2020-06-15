No decision to ease entry ban in Japan: Foreign Min

Japan hasn't decided to ease entry ban, says foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 15 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 08:46 ist
shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chiba, Japan. Credits: Reuters Photo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday it was not true the government had decided to ease an entry ban, which was implemented to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, for people from certain countries.

The Yomiuri daily reported last week that Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand in the next few months.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The government is examining ways to ease entry bans, taking into consideration various factors comprehensively, and would ease restrictions in stages if it decided to do so, Motegi told parliament.

Motegi has agreed with his counterparts from Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand to discuss the possibility of re-allowing travel to those who need it, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 