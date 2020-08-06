Japan region declares coronavirus emergency

Japan region declares coronavirus emergency

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Aug 06 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 14:35 ist

The governor of Japan's Aichi Prefecture has announced a regional “state of emergency” seeking to curb the coronavirus.

Gov. Hideaki Ohmura on Thursday asked businesses to close altogether or close early and urged people to stay home at night.

The measures continue through August 24, a period that coincides with the Obon holidays, when schools and many companies close. Aichi includes Nagoya, which is home to Toyota Motor Corp.'s headquarters.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The governor says confirmed coronavirus cases have been rising in Aichi since mid-July at 100 or more a day. Before that, daily cases had been zero for extended periods.

Japan's national government in April called for social distancing and business closings, though those measures were gradually lifted. Japan has had nearly 42,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 1,000 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

 